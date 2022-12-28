ADVERTISEMENT

'Pics That Never Made It To The Gram': Alia Bhatt Shares A Heartwarming Reel

Alia Bhatt was last seen in 'Bhrahmastra.'

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share a lovely reel of all the photos she did not get to share with her fans this year. She compiled various pictures together before sharing the reel. The song in the backdrop of the reel is Ckay's 'Love Nwantiti.'

Alia took to Instagram to share a heartwarming reel of all the photos that did not make it to her Instagram handle. She shared a few selfies, vacation pictures and more. She captioned the post as, "pics that never made it to the gram."

Check out the reel here:

Alia was last seen in Brahmastra, which was a mega success at the box office and also starred her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor. Other than Brahmastra, she also starred in Netflix's Darlings and Gangubai Kathaiwadi.

She will next be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.

