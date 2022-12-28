'Pics That Never Made It To The Gram': Alia Bhatt Shares A Heartwarming Reel
Alia Bhatt was last seen in 'Bhrahmastra.'
took to Instagram to share a lovely reel of all the photos she did not get to share with her fans this year. She compiled various pictures together before sharing the reel. The song in the backdrop of the reel is Ckay's 'Love Nwantiti.'
Alia took to Instagram to share a heartwarming reel of all the photos that did not make it to her Instagram handle. She shared a few selfies, vacation pictures and more. She captioned the post as, "pics that never made it to the gram."
Check out the reel here:
Alia was last seen in Brahmastra, which was a mega success at the box office and also starred her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor. Other than Brahmastra, she also starred in Netflix's Darlings and Gangubai Kathaiwadi.
She will next be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
Topics: Alia Bhatt
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.