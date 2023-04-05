Priyanka Chopra’s Family Called Miss India Selection a Distraction; Read Details

Madhu in her interview with Josh Talks Asha said, “When Priyanka had to go for Miss India, there was a huge debate at our house that when she is so good at studies why do you have to put distractions in her mind? Priyanka also got nervous because this was not her choice. We had sent her (for the competition) just for fun. She told me, ‘Mom, I don’t think I will be able to do that.'”

She went on to add that some family members were opposed to the idea, stating: “Her maternal family had no objections, they also believed the same way as I did. But her paternal family had a lot of issues, ‘humaare ghar ki ladkiyan ye nahi karti hain’ (our girls don’t do such things). My sister-in-law was from a conservative background and had three brothers who were in the army, and army men are overtly protective for their females, so they were very protective. But again, I sat them down, and they put their things across and I put my reasoning across. Then my brother-in-law said, ‘Ok, let her take the opportunity, but there is one condition, she will never go alone. Either you or her father will have to accompany her’.”