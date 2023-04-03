ADVERTISEMENT
In Pics: Richard Madden & Priyanka Chopra Promote Citadel In Style
Citadel has Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles.
Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden are currently gearing up for the release of their highly-anticipated series Citadel which will stream on Prime Video on 28 April. The duo are leaving no stone unturned to promote the show. They were recently in Mumbai for a press event and looked amazing as they spoke about the show and more.
Take a look at the pictures here:
