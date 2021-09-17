Thank You For Being You: Priyanka Chopra Wishes Nick Jonas on His Birthday
Priyanka Chopra flew to Pennsylvania from London to celebrate Nick Jonas' birthday.
Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to wish her husband Nick Jonas on his birthday. Priyanka has been busy shooting in London, but she flew down to Farmington, Pennsylvania, for the occasion.
The actor shared a photo with Nick and wrote "Love of my life. Here's wishing the kindest most compassionate loving person I know a very happy birthday. I love you baby...Thank you for being you."
Last month, Priyanka uploaded a fun photo of Nick with his favourite 'snack' - Priyanka herself.
To which her sister Parineeti Chopra commented, "Jeej! Mimi didi! What is going on here the family is on instagram ***Tries to hit like button with eyes closed".
A week back, Priyanka also met with BellBottom actor Lara Dutta. Priyanka shared a photo on Instagram with Lara and her daughter and wrote "21 years and counting.. friendships that can pick up at any given time @larabhupathi and her most shining star. Saira you’re definitely your mums daughter. Adore you. So much love for these ladies. And so many memories. Also Missed you #Pradeepguha"
On the work front in Bollywood, Priyanka is all set to star in Jee Le Zara alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar. Priyanka is also gearing up for Matrix 4, directed by Lana Wachowski and starring Keanu Reeves in the lead. Fans are assuming she will play the role of a grown-up Sati in this film.
Priyanka has also been very open about her personal life. In an interview to Vogue Australia she had said, "The secret behind a good marriage? According to me, it is conversation. And, actually sitting down, being able to speak to each other and spend time with each other. And actually enjoy it all."
