Keanu Reeves & Priyanka Chopra’s Matrix 4: Official Title, First Trailer Reveal

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio also screened the trailer of the film at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, which is “the largest gathering of movie theatre owners from around the world.” However, the trailer hasn't been release online yet.

The Warner Bros Studios had announced that several of their films slated to release in 2021 will release simultaneously in theatres and on OTT services like HBO Max, owned by Warner Media. The decision to showcase the Resurrections trailer at CinemaCon can be seen as an attempt to assure the exhibition industry that the company is still committed to theatrical releases.