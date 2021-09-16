Grateful: Priyanka Chopra Joins Producers Guild of America as Member
Producers Guild of America mentioned on Twitter that Priyanka Chopra has 14 producer credits to her name.
The Producers Guild of America (PGA) has inducted actor-producer Priyanka Chopra as a member of the organisation.
As per its official website, PGA is a non-profit trade organisation that represents, protects and promotes the interests of all members of the producing team in film, television and new media.
It has over 8,000 members spanning the producing team in scripted, non-fiction, documentary, animation and new media sectors.
PGA took to Twitter to share the news. "#MembershipMonday: @producersguild welcomes actress, singer, and film producer @priyankachopra as a member. Ms. Chopra Jonas has 14 producer credits to her name, including an executive producer credit for #TheWhiteTiger," the post read.
Priyanka retweeted the announcement and wrote, "Grateful to be inducted. Thank you @producersguild".
Priyanka is gearing up for the much-anticipated film, The Matrix: Resurrections, starring Keanu Reeves in the lead role. Some of her other projects include the rom-com Text For You, Amazon Prime Video's thriller show Citadel, a film on spiritual guru Osho Rajneesh's aide Ma Anand Sheela, and Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.
