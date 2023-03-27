ADVERTISEMENT

Priyanka Chopra Enjoys 'Bedtime Stories' With Daughter Malti Marie; See Pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed Malti Marie in January 2022 via surrogacy.

There's no doubt that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are proud parents to their daughter, Malti Marie. While the couple often hides their daughter's face in most pictures, they keep sharing glimpses of her on social media with their fans.

On 27 March, Priyanka took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her bedtime story with Malti Marie. In the picture, Malti Marie looks adorable as she peacefully sleeps, covered under a white blanket.

Priyanka captioned the photo, "Bedtime stories" with a red a heart emoji.

Here, take a look:

Nick, on the other hand, shared a picture of his matching daddy-daughter shoes with Malti Marie. The singer uploaded the picture to his Instagram story as well.

Earlier this week, Priyanka and Nick took some time out of their parenting duties and went out on a dinner date. The couple also shared a fun video from their date on social media and wrote, "When mom and dad try to do Saturday night."

Here's the video that Priyanka shared:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nick recently collaborated with Indian singer King for a new version of his popular hit song 'Tu Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)'.

Whereas, Priyanka has several upcoming projects lined up, including the Russo Brothers' Citadel, co-starring Richard Madden, and Love Today.

Also Read

Priyanka Chopra Says 'Citadel' Marks First Time She 'Got Equal Pay in 22 Years'

