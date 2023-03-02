Here's What Priyanka Chopra Has to Say About Her Short-Lived Music Career

"It's definitely not for the weak-hearted," Priyanka told People. She added, "The tour wife thing, it was the first time I was doing it for the Happiness Begins Tour and it was fun. I love, love, love them (Jonas Brothers featuring Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas) on stage. They're an incredible experience when you watch them live and I don't get enough of it," she added.

Priyanka's next project is titled Citadel. The release of the trailer which was supposed to happen on 1 March has been postponed. The spy-thriller series is scheduled to premiere on 28 April.