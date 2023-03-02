ADVERTISEMENT

Here's What Priyanka Chopra Has to Say About Her Short-Lived Music Career

Priyanka Chopra said, "It's insane what musicians do. I don't know how they do it."

Priyanka Chopra in a recent interview on 1 March opened up about her short-lived music career. She spoke about the kind of hectic lives musicians lead and how that's precisely why she couldn't make it big in the music industry. She also opened up about watching her musician husband, Nick Jonas perform live.

Priyanka said in an interview with People:

"[It's] insane what musicians do. I don't know how they do it… tour life is really crazy. It's so hectic. You have late nights, early mornings, you're traveling to a different city every day and you do it for three months. That's why my music career lasted two seconds. I was not meant to do that. This rockstar life is... I admire it tremendously.
Priyanka Chopra, Actor

"It's definitely not for the weak-hearted," Priyanka told People. She added, "The tour wife thing, it was the first time I was doing it for the Happiness Begins Tour and it was fun. I love, love, love them (Jonas Brothers featuring Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas) on stage. They're an incredible experience when you watch them live and I don't get enough of it," she added.

Priyanka's next project is titled Citadel. The release of the trailer which was supposed to happen on 1 March has been postponed. The spy-thriller series is scheduled to premiere on 28 April.

Makers Postpone Priyanka Chopra's 'Citadel' Trailer Following Greece Train Crash

Makers Postpone Priyanka Chopra's 'Citadel' Trailer Following Greece Train Crash

