Priyanka Calls Star Wars Dir 'South Asian'; Criticised by Pakistani Actor Adnan
Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy is the first woman and the first person of colour to direct a Star Wars film.
Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui took to Twitter on Friday, 14 April, to call out Priyanka Chopra after she called filmmaker and activist Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy 'South Asian' in a post. Priyanka had taken to social media to praise Sharmeen for being brought on board as the first woman and the first person of colour to direct a Star Wars film.
Adnan tweeted, "With due respect, @priyankachopra. Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy is a Pakistani first just to brush up your knowledge. Much like the way you flaunt your Indian nationality whenever you get the opportunity before claiming to be a South Asian".
Congratulating Sharmeen Priyanka had written on Instagram, "First person of colour and first woman to direct a Star Wars film - and she's South Asian! What a historic moment, Sharmeen. So so proud of you, my friend. May the force be with you!”
Sharmeen's directorial will star Daisy Ridley, who will be reprising her role as Rey. The film will be set after the 2019 Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker, and will focus on Jedi Master Rey and how she builds a new Jedi order.
Talking about the film, Sharmeen wrote on Instagram, “I’ve spent my life meeting real life heroes, who have overcome the most oppressive empires and battled impossible odds and that to me is the heart of Star Wars...which is why I was attracted to the promise of a new Jedi Order …And why I’m particularly excited about being immersed inside a Jedi Academy with a powerful Jedi Master.”
