Priyanka Chopra Joins Idris Elba-John Cena in Action Film 'Heads of State'
Priyanka Chopra is currently promoting her Amazon Prime show Citadel.
Actor Priyanka Chopra has announced her next film titled Heads Of State, co-starring John Cena and Idris Elba. The Bajiroa Mastani actor who is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming Amazon Prime show Citadel will be working with Amazon Studios again for the action film.
As per a report by Deadline the film will be directed by Ilya Naishuller while the script is written by Josh Appelbaum and André Nemec. The report also suggests that not much about the plot is known but the story can be described as Air Force One meets Midnight Run.
Chopra posted a screenshot of the Deadline report and captioned the post as "On to the next."
Take a look at the post here:
John took to Twitter to write, "THANK YOU @AmazonStudios for assembling such a dream team. Excited to get to work on #HeadsOfState with @idriselba and welcome the newest cast member, the world renowned @priyankachopra"
While Priyanka responded by saying, "Thank you for the warm welcome @JohnCena I can’t wait to get to set! let’s gooooo @AmazonStudios #headsofstate @idriselba"
Besides the Russo brothers' series and Heads of State Priyanka will also be seen in Love Again, co-starring Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. The film will hit the theatres on 12 May.
