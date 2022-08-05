Plea Filed Against Kareena Kapoor for Hurting Religious Sentiments of Christians

A plea has been filed before the Madhya Pradesh High Court seeking an FIR against actor Kareena Kapoor, on 3 August as per a report by Live Law. The plea was moved by a practicing advocate Christopher Anthony, stating that by using the word 'Bible' in her book, the actor has allegedly hurt the religious sentiments of the Christian community.

Kareena's book The Pregnancy Bible was launched on her son Taimur's birthday in 2020.