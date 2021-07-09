This Book Is My Third Child: Kareena Kapoor Launches 'Pregnancy Bible'

She also thanked everyone involved in the publication of the film, including her publishers and gynecologists. "In many ways, this book is like my third child… from conception to its birth today. Published by @juggernaut.in and the amazing @chikisarkar, I’m proud to share that my Pregnancy Bible is vetted and approved by FOGSI, India's official body of gynecologists and obstetricians, along with the help of several expert voices like @rujuta.diwekar, Dr. Sonali Gupta, and Dr. Prabha Chandra of NIMHANS," she wrote.

Kareena, who gave birth to her second child this year, had announced the book in 2020, on her first son Taimur's birthday. "Today is the perfect day to announce my book- Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible for all you moms-to-be. I’ll talk about everything from morning sickness to diet and fitness and being a mom-on-the-go! I can’t wait for you to read it," she'd shared.