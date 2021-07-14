Title of Kareena Kapoor's Book Hurts Christian Group; Complaint Filed

A Christian group has filed a police complaint against actor Kareena Kapoor and two others in Maharashtra's Beed, alleging that the title of her recently-launched book, 'Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible', has hurt religious sentiments of the community, a police official has been quoted by PTI as saying.

While launching her book earlier this month Kareena had recounted, ""This has been quite the journey… both my pregnancies and writing my Pregnancy Bible. There were good days and bad days; some days I was raring to go to work and others where I struggled to get out of bed. This book is a very personal account of what I experienced both physically and emotionally through both my pregnancies."