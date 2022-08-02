'I think Good Films Surpass Anything': Kareena on 'Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’
Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan releases on 11 August.
Kareena Kapoor in a recent interview opened up about Laal Singh Chaddha, the Hindi remake of Forrest Gump. She spoke about the trending hashtags regarding the film and how she deals with backlash. The film is in the news after the internet has called for a boycott of the movie.
Kareena in an interview with India Today said, “Of course, because the accessibility is there today. Everyone has a voice today. There are different platforms. Everyone has an opinion. So now, if that is going to be there, then you have to learn to ignore certain things. Otherwise, it will just become impossible to live your life. And that’s why I don’t take any of this like seriously. I just post whatever I want to post.”
“I am like ‘It’s a film and it’s going to release and everyone will have their opinion.’ So that’s it. If it’s a good film, I believe that it will surpass anything, pretty much, the response will be good. I think that good films will surpass anything,” Kareena added.
On the other end, Kareena will also be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller Devotion of Suspect X.
