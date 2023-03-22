Is The Fashion Industry Obsessed With Sample Size?

Sample Sizes: What And Why?

According to Dhruv, sample sizes are essentially all the clothes adhering to the small window of sizes that are worn by models on the runway. After the clothes are advertised on the runway, they end up in editorial shoots or high profile events. But only the ones who can fit into this small window of sizes are the ones who can further wear these garments.

Saisha answers, "Of course there's a sample size in the Indian fashion industry which has been running since generations and decades now. Is this the time to change? Yes. Now we are in a place and position to understand the sensitivity of inclusivity and that change is happening. It's going to take time but it's happening, for sure."

Citing an example of her own brand, Saisha Shinde Official, she says, "We don't have any outfits that are in the "so-called sample size" nor do we charge extra for plus size."

Are the current sample sizes restrictive?

Dhruv responds, "They're extremely restrictive because the models who usually walk the runway are small and petite...they follow one body type."