ADVERTISEMENT

On KL Rahul's Birthday, 'Wifey' Athiya Shetty Describes Him as a 'Blessing'

"Happiest birthday to my biggest blessing," Athiya Shetty wrote for KL Rahul on Instagram.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
2 min read
On KL Rahul's Birthday, 'Wifey' Athiya Shetty Describes Him as a 'Blessing'
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Cricketer KL Rahul celebrates his 31st birthday on 18 April. On the special occasion, Athiya Shetty took to Instagram to drop some loved-up pictures with him. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse in January 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing the photos with her fans, Athiya captioned the post, "happiest birthday to my biggest blessing (heart emoji)."

Here, take a look:

Rahul had the most adorable response to Athiya's post. Taking to the comments section, he wrote, "Love you wifey (red heart emoji)."

Earlier in the day, Suniel also took to social media to wish his son-in-law on his birthday. Sharing a pictures from Athiya and Kl Rahul's wedding day, he wrote, "Blessed to have you in our lives …Happy birthday baba @klrahul @athiyashetty."

Here, take a look:

Athiya and KL Rahul were recently spotted at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple, seeking blessings from Lord Shiva, ahead of the Indore Test in Madhya Pradesh.

Also Read

Photos: Athiya Shetty & KL Rahul Visit Mahakaleshwar Temple Ahead of Indore Test

Photos: Athiya Shetty & KL Rahul Visit Mahakaleshwar Temple Ahead of Indore Test

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Athiya Shetty   KL Rahul 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×