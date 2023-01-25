Here Are Some More Photos From Athiya Shetty & KL Rahul's Stunning Wedding
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the knot on Monday, 23 January.
After several years of dating, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul finally tied the knot in the presence of their close friends and family. The wedding took place at Athiya's actor-father Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse on Monday, 23 January.
The couple looked stunning on their wedding day. While Athiya opted for a pastel pink lehenga, KL Rahul complimented her look in an ivory kurta.
Several new pictures from their wedding were shared by Suniel and Athiya's brother, Ahan Shetty, on social media. Here, take a look:
- 01/04
Athiya walks hand-in-hand with her brother, Ahan Shetty.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
- 02/04
Ahan takes part in the traditional ceremonies at Athiya and KL Rahul's wedding.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
- 03/04
Athiya hugs her father, Suniel Shetty, and mother, Mana Shetty.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
- 04/04
The bride and groom's picture-perfect moment with their parents from their wedding day.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Topics: Athiya Shetty KL Rahul Suniel Shetty
