Office Demolition: Bombay HC Adjourns Kangana Ranaut’s Plea

Kangana lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui, however, said that the demolition process had been carried out in haste and at a time when Kangana wasn't even present in Mumbai. During the hearing, Siddiqui also reportedly played some videos wherein certain portions of the house which the BMC hadn't objected to were seen tampered with.

Siddiqui also requested for time till 14 September to respond to the affidavit. Even BMC sought time till 18th. Finally, the court decided on 22 September as the date.

On 8 September the BMC had served Kangana a "stop work" notice, listing out all the "unauthorised alterations" in her office Manikarnika Films. The actor was given 24 hours to reply. On 9 September, the civic body had started the process of demolition when the Bombay High Court put a stay on it.