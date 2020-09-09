Kangana Ranaut VS BMC: Here’s All That Went Down Today

Kangana Ranaut's ongoing tussle with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) saw a massive turn on Wednesday, 9 September, when the civic body reached her Pali Hill office-cum-residence to demolish the "illegal alterations" in the building. Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court put a stay on the demolition after Kangana's lawyer filed an appeal.

Here's all that happened in the Kangana Ranaut versus BMC saga today: