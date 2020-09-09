Kangana Ranaut VS BMC: Here’s All That Went Down Today
Here's all that went down in the Kangana Ranaut VS BMC saga today.
Kangana Ranaut's ongoing tussle with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) saw a massive turn on Wednesday, 9 September, when the civic body reached her Pali Hill office-cum-residence to demolish the "illegal alterations" in the building. Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court put a stay on the demolition after Kangana's lawyer filed an appeal.
Kangana Left From Mohali International Airport at 12 pm
Kangana Ranaut left from Chandigarh while Karni Sena and protesters from Shiv Sena gathered at the Mumbai Airport. She tweeted saying that her office was "like Ram Temple".
BMC Began Demolishing Kangana's Office
The BMC officials had started the process of demolishing 'illegal alterations' in Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai office-cum-residence Manikarnika Films, as per a report by ANI.
Kangana's lawyer filed a plea in the Bombay High Court against the demolition drive, in which the court ordered that demolition be put on hold and asked BMC to file reply on actor's petition.
Kangana Reaches Mumbai Amidst High Security
Kangana Ranaut reached Mumbai from Chandigarh. The BMC had demolished some parts of her office. She took to Twitter and wrote, "This is why Mumbai is PoK." The actor also shared videos and pictures of the demolished parts.
