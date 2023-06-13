ADVERTISEMENT

'Your Mini-Me': Fans Say Malti Marie Looks Just Like Nick Jonas in This New Pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, in January last year.

Priyanka Chopra often shares glimpses of her daughter, Malti Marie, on social media with her fans. However, in most pictures, Malti's face is either hidden or covered with emojis.

Recently, ahead of Father's Day, Nick Jonas shared an adorable picture of himself with his daughter on Instagram, and fans think she looks just like her father.

Sharing the portrait on the photo-sharing platform, Nick simply captioned the post with a red heart emoji. In the picture, Nick is dressed in a shiny black jacket, while Malti is wearing a powder-blue frock.

Here, have a look at his post:

Nick was recently in London for a concert. The picture was reportedly taken after his performance with Jonas brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas at Wembley Stadium's Capital Summertime Ball on Sunday, 11 June.

Several fans commented on the post about the facial similarities between Nick and Malti. One fan wrote, "Like daddy, like daughter! Absolutely adorable." Another user wrote, "Your minime."

Here are some other reactions:

Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in December 2018. The couple welcomed Malti through surrogacy in January 2022.

