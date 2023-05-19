'Great to Have Nicknames': Nick Jonas on Being Called 'Nickua' & 'Jiju'

Nick Jonas recently spoke about being referred to as 'Nick Jiju' in India since his marriage to Priyanka Chopra in 2018. During a recent interview, the singer revealed that he had indeed heard a photographer refer to him as "Nickua" during his recent visit to inaugurate the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.
During his recent interview with BBC, he said:
“A lot of people do (call me jiju). All the photographers (at the NMACC launch) on the red carpet were calling me jiju.”Nick Jonas, Singer
He added that he liked India a lot, and when the interviewer mentioned that a photographer also called him “Nickua”, he said: “Yes, I did hear that. It was very good to be back. I love India. It has been a couple of years since I’ve been there because of Covid, so this was a really fun trip. So yes, great to hear the many nicknames I have now.”
He also discussed his favourite Indian delicacies which is samosa and jalebi. Adding that Priyanka's friends had previously taught him some bad Hindi phrases, he said: “her friends decided to teach me all the bad things, all the bad phrases when I first got there. Mainly I just listened the words I know, which are mostly food. Paneer is my favourite.”
The singer is currently on tour with his brothers.
