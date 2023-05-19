'Great to Have Nicknames': Nick Jonas on Being Called 'Nickua' & 'Jiju'

He added that he liked India a lot, and when the interviewer mentioned that a photographer also called him “Nickua”, he said: “Yes, I did hear that. It was very good to be back. I love India. It has been a couple of years since I’ve been there because of Covid, so this was a really fun trip. So yes, great to hear the many nicknames I have now.”

He also discussed his favourite Indian delicacies which is samosa and jalebi. Adding that Priyanka's friends had previously taught him some bad Hindi phrases, he said: “her friends decided to teach me all the bad things, all the bad phrases when I first got there. Mainly I just listened the words I know, which are mostly food. Paneer is my favourite.”

The singer is currently on tour with his brothers.