Priyanka Chopra Says Nick Jonas Watched Her Win Miss World When He Was 7

Priyanka Chopra is currently promoting her film Love Again. During one of her interviews while promoting the romantic comedy film, she revealed that her husband Nick Jonas watched her win the pageant as a 7-year-old in his US home. She won the title in 2000.
In an interview with singer-actor Jennifer Hudson on her talk show, Priyanka revealed that her husband Nick Jonas saw her win the pageant:
"When my mother-in-law told me that story, I was like 'I don't know...'. When I had just turned 18, I won the Miss World pageant. This was in London. This was November and I turned 18 in July. A complete child, and I had no idea what I was doing or what this world entailed, didn't have a lot of practice. Apparently, my mother-in-law was like ‘I remember watching you when you won!’ I was in London, this is 2000. They were in Texas. I was like, 'There's no way!'Priyanka Chopra, Actor
"'I remember it so clearly because it was November. Nick was on some Broadway show at 7 years old. His brother was on some Broadway show at 8 or 9. And she said I remember this clearly because Kevin Sr, my father-in-law, loves watching pageants. I remember he was watching it and Nick came and sat down and watched you win. Which is unfathomable! That was 22 years ago or something. He was 7, and I was 17. And he was sitting there and he was watching. It was so weird. I do think that people are meant to be with each other for whatever that duration in your life is supposed to be," she added.
The happy couple got married in 2018. They have a daughter named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The trio recently visited India for the NMACC gala. It was Malti's first time visiting the country. News is abuzz that Priyanka will soon return to India to attend her cousin Parineeti Chopra's engagement in Delhi.
On the work front, the superstar will next start shooting for her film Heads of State. She will also be next seen in Jee Le Zara. Nick, meanwhile, is touring the country with his band.
