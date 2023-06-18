ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Newlyweds Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya Look Stunning in First Pics from the Wedding

Newlyweds Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya Look Stunning in First Pics from the Wedding

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai on 18 June.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Newlyweds Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya Look Stunning in First Pics from the Wedding
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Sunny Deol's son, Karan Deol, finally exchanged vows with his fiancee, Drisha Acharya, on Sunday, 18 June in the presence of their family and friends. The grand wedding, which took place in Mumbai, had several Bollywood stars in attendance, including Dharmebdra, Bobby Deol, and Abhay Deol, among other celebrities.

Several pictures from the couple's wedding ceremony surfaced on social media. In the photos, bride Drisha looked gorgeous in a bright red lehenga, while the groom complemented her look in an ivory sherwani.

Here, have a look at the bride's stunning entry at the wedding:

The couple's pre-wedding festivities, including sangeet, mehendi, and haldi, began earlier this week, on 15 June in Mumbai.

Karan and Drisha had been dating each other for a long time before they finally decided to tie the knot.

Also Read

Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya Wedding: Dharmendra Grooves at His Grandson's Baraat

Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya Wedding: Dharmendra Grooves at His Grandson's Baraat

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Sunny Deol   Karan Deol 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×