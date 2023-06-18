Newlyweds Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya Look Stunning in First Pics from the Wedding

Sunny Deol's son, Karan Deol, finally exchanged vows with his fiancee, Drisha Acharya, on Sunday, 18 June in the presence of their family and friends. The grand wedding, which took place in Mumbai, had several Bollywood stars in attendance, including Dharmebdra, Bobby Deol, and Abhay Deol, among other celebrities.
Several pictures from the couple's wedding ceremony surfaced on social media. In the photos, bride Drisha looked gorgeous in a bright red lehenga, while the groom complemented her look in an ivory sherwani.
Here, have a look at the bride's stunning entry at the wedding:
The couple's pre-wedding festivities, including sangeet, mehendi, and haldi, began earlier this week, on 15 June in Mumbai.
Karan and Drisha had been dating each other for a long time before they finally decided to tie the knot.
