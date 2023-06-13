In Pics: Sunny, Bobby & Abhay Attend Karan Deol's Roka Ceremony

Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol is all set to marry Drisha Acharya on 18 June. Prior to the wedding festivities the family held a roka ceremony on Monday, 12 June in Mumbai. Sunny, Bobby and Abhay all attended the ceremony and were all smiles for the cameras.
- 01/05
Sunny, Bobby & Abhay attend Karan Deol's roka ceremony.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
- 02/05
Sunny, Bobby & Abhaylook dapper at the event.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
- 03/05
Abhay was all smiles for the photos.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
- 04/05
Bobby was quick to pose for the cameras.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
- 05/05
Bobby Deol was all smiles for the photos.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)