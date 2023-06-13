ADVERTISEMENT

In Pics: Sunny, Bobby & Abhay Attend Karan Deol's Roka Ceremony

Karan Deol is all set to get married on 18 June.

Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol is all set to marry Drisha Acharya on 18 June. Prior to the wedding festivities the family held a roka ceremony on Monday, 12 June in Mumbai. Sunny, Bobby and Abhay all attended the ceremony and were all smiles for the cameras.

  • 01/05

    Sunny, Bobby & Abhay attend Karan Deol's roka ceremony.

    (Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

  • 02/05

    Sunny, Bobby & Abhaylook dapper at the event. 

    (Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

  • 03/05

    Abhay was all smiles for the photos. 

    (Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

  • 04/05

    Bobby was quick to pose for the cameras. 

    (Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

  • 05/05

    Bobby Deol was all smiles for the photos. 

    (Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Sunny Deol   abhay deol 

