Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya Wedding: Dharmendra Grooves at His Grandson's Baraat

Sunny Deol's son, Karan Deol, is all set to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Drisha Acharya, on Sunday, 18 June. Several pictures from the wedding's baraat procession surfaced on the internet, wherein Dharmendra could be seen grooving at his grandson's wedding. Brothers Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Abhay Deol were also spotted at the baraat.

The couple's pre-wedding festivities began earlier this week in Mumbai.