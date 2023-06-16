Pics: Sunny Deol Channels Tara Singh at Son Karan Deol's Sangeet Ceremony

ADVERTISEMENT
Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya are all set to tie the knot on 18 June.

Quint Entertainment
Photos
Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol is all set to get married to Drisha Acharya on 18 June. The couple's pre-wedding festivities have already begun at the Deol household. Several celebrities were spotted at Karan-Drisha's sangeet ceremony on Friday, 16 June, including Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol, and Deanne Pandey among others.

Topics:  Sunny Deol   Bobby Deol   Karan Deol 

