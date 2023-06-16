Pics: Sunny Deol Channels Tara Singh at Son Karan Deol's Sangeet Ceremony

Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol is all set to get married to Drisha Acharya on 18 June. The couple's pre-wedding festivities have already begun at the Deol household. Several celebrities were spotted at Karan-Drisha's sangeet ceremony on Friday, 16 June, including Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol, and Deanne Pandey among others.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: Sunny Deol Bobby Deol Karan Deol
ADVERTISEMENT