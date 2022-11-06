ADVERTISEMENT

Neetu Kapoor & Other Family Members React To The Birth Of Ranbir-Alia's Daughter

Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wrote, "Bua loves her already."

Bollywood duo Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are officially parents to a baby girl. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor took to social media to announce the birth of their daughter, calling her a "magical girl." Taking to Instagram, she posted a sketch of a family of lions with the caption, "And in the best news of our lives: - Our baby is here and what a magical girl she is." Calling her and Ranbir "blessed and obsessed parents", the Brahmastra star added, "We are officially bursting with love."

While the duo's friends and colleagues from the film industry have reacted in flocks to this happy news, Ranbir and Alia's family members have also taken to social media to congratulate the happy couple. Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir's mother and Alia's mother-in-law has re-shared their announcement note on her Instagram account with the caption, "Blessings".

The newborn's aunt and Ranbir's sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also took to Instagram story to shower her choicest wishes on the duo. Sharing a picture of the couple, she wrote, "Oooff! Happiest today <3 Proud parents to the most adorable baby girl #blessings. Bua loves her already."

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni takes to social media to congratulate Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

