‘My Star Value Wasn’t as High’: Ranveer on Not Getting a Role in ‘Bombay Velvet'

Actor Ranveer Singh recently made an appearance in the first episode of Karan Johar's popular celebrity talk show Koffee With Karan Season 7, with his co-actor Alia Bhatt. As a part of the show's newly introduced segment 'Koffee-Bingo', Ranveer revealed that he was "unceremoniously dropped" from Anurag Kashyap's Bombay Velvet.

The crime-thriller was released in 2015 and featured Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Karan Johar in the lead roles. However, the film was a box office debacle.