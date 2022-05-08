‘I Don’t See Payal Rohatgi as a Winner’: Munawar Faruqui Wins ‘Lock Upp'

Comedian Munawar Faruqui was announced as the winner of Lock Upp on Saturday after getting the highest votes and Kangana Ranaut’s vote. The comedian took home the trophy, a new car, and a cash prize of Rs 20 lakh. Payal Rohatgi and Anjali Arora emerged as the first and second runner-up of Lock Upp.

When asked if he was nervous on stage, the comedian said, “I think ever since I became a finalist, I have been nervous. I think anyone sitting for their exam also feels it. However when she said that, I was worried. I thought mamla gambhir hone wala hai (things are turning serious). Then I realised I have worked hard earnestly with pure intention, and I should win it.”