Mumbai Drugs Case: Who Are Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha & Others Arrested?
Arbaaz Merchantt, Aryan Khan and others have been arrested after a raid on a cruise ship by NCB.
Following a raid at a party on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were arrested on Sunday and sent to NCB custody till 4 October.
Five other people - Nupur Satija, Ishmeet Singh Chadha, Mohak Jaiswal, Gomit Chopra and Vikrant Chhokar - have also been arrested in the case.
Here's taking a look at who the people arrested in the Mumbai drugs case are:
Arbaaz Merchantt
As per reports, Arbaaz Merchantt is an actor by profession. The remand application by NCB states that the 26-year-old hails from Mumbai's Bandra. Arbaaz is reportedly a close friend of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. Photos on social media have shown him hanging out with Aryan's sister Suhana and Ananya Panday.
Munmun Dhamecha
The remand application states that Munmun is originally a resident of Madhya Pradesh. She reportedly comes from a business family and is a fashion model by profession.
Others Who Have Been Arrested
Not much information is available about the other people arrested after the raid. As per reports, Mohak Jaswal, Nupur Sarika, and Gomit Chopra, are residents of Delhi. Mohak and Nupur are reportedly fashion designers, while Gomit is a hairstylist and a celebrity makeup artist.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.