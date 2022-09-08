Kamaal R Khan Gets Bail In Offensive Tweets & Molestation Cases
KRK will walk out of jail on Thursday, 8 September.
The Borivali Magistrate Court has granted bail to actor and producer Kamaal R. Khan for his controversial tweets and the molestation case with which he was charged, as per a report by India Today.
KRK was in judicial custody for two cases: a 2021 case which booked him for allegedly sexually harassing an actress and a 2020 case which booked him for communal and hateful tweets. As of now, he has received bail for both the cases and will be walking out of Thane jail on Thursday, 8 September.
He was booked under Section 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and Section 500 (punishment for defamation) and other tenets of the IPC and the Information Technology Act.
His bail plea was filed through advocates Ashok Sarogi and Jay Yadav, where he claimed that his tweets were only regarding Akshay Kumar's film, Laxmii.
What The Court Said
India Today quoted the Borivali Magistrate as saying while giving KRK bail, “The crime is of the year 2020 registered on the basis of a Tweet alleged to be made by the accused. The prosecution did not come with any incident occurred in consequence of the alleged Tweet made by the accused. Considering the present trend for grant of bail in such category of cases, certainly the accused deserves to be released on bail on certain conditions.”
While imposing conditions, the court said, “The accused is directed to be released on bail on executing Personal Bond of Rs 15,000 with a surety or cash security of equal amount. The accused shall attend concerned police station on second and fourth Monday between 10 and 11 am until filing of charge-sheet or for 60 days, whichever is less.”
