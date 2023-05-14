'I Am So Lucky': Priyanka, Alia & Others Share Heartfelt Mother's Day Posts

Several celebrities took to their respective social media accounts to wish their mothers on Mother's Day. From to took to Instagram on 14 May 2023 to talk about their moms. Alia simply put up s story stating "Happy Mamas Day" while Priyanka wrote a heartfelt message about the strong woman her mother is.
Karan Johar, Virat Kohli and others also took to social media to write about the special day while sharing a few lovely pictures.
Take a look here:
Karan Johar wrote, "Roohi , Yash and I are blessed to have you as our Rock, our pillar, our conscience and our heartbeat…. Love you mama to the moon and back."
Priyanka, on the other hand, wrote, " Im so lucky to have always known the love of a mother. My mother is the strongest woman I know. And her mother was too. I come from a lineage of women who are warriors and I was blessed to be raised by many of them. My Mum, my aunts, my grand mothers. Thank you Ma, you’re the greatest gift in my life. I could not be more greatful you’re mine!"
"To all the moms out there.. the ones I have a privilege of knowing and working with and the ones I don’t… you are superheroes. As a new mum I have so much respect for all the nurtures who devote themselves to the next generation. My gratitude," she added.
She also went on to add, "Also thank you Denise for raising an exceptional son and for all the love you bestow upon our family. I’m so blessed.
And… I love you Malti Marie. Thank you for making me a mama. Its the greatest honour of my life that you chose me."
Virat Kohli wrote, "Happy Mother's Day."
"Happy Mamas Day," wrote Alia Bhatt.
