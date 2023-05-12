ADVERTISEMENT

Here's What Alia Said About Her 'Jee Le Zaraa' Co-stars Katrina & Priyanka

Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif will star in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa.'

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
2 min read
Here's What Alia Said About Her 'Jee Le Zaraa' Co-stars Katrina & Priyanka
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Alia Bhatt, who was recently announced as the Indian ambassador for the Italian luxury brand, Gucci, spoke about her upcoming project Jee Le Zaraa in an interview. Co-starring global superstar Priyanka Chopra and Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif, Alia spoke about how all the actors have managed to pick roles that have 'sparked conversations.'

ADVERTISEMENT

In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar Arabia, she said:

“I think that Priyanka, me, and Katrina are already doing roles that are sparking new conversations. We’re doing more female friendship films. We don’t see much of that. Girls’ trips, girls just being friends and not fighting over stupid things. I’m quite excited about that.” 
Alia Bhatt, Actor
ADVERTISEMENT

Alia also recalled what Priyanka had once said to her:

"‘You don’t really know what you’re missing until you actually claim it,’"
Priyanka Chopra, Actor
Also Read

Priyanka Chopra Says Nick Jonas Watched Her Win Miss World When He Was 7

Priyanka Chopra Says Nick Jonas Watched Her Win Miss World When He Was 7

In a recent post, Farhan Akhtar, the director of the film, was seen looking for shoot locations for the film.

Take a look:

The film is written by Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, and Reema Kagti.

On the other end, Alia is all set to star in the Hollywood film Heart of Stone and Dharma production's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Katrina will next be seen in Tiger 3. While Priyanka is gearing up for the release of her film Love Again.

Also Read

Alia Bhatt Announced as the First Indian Global Ambassador for Gucci

Alia Bhatt Announced as the First Indian Global Ambassador for Gucci

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Alia Bhatt   Jee Le Zaraa 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×