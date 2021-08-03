Bell Bottom Trailer: Akshay Kumar Leads Covert Operation in Hostage Crisis

Vaani Kapoor stars as his wife and Huma Qureshi assists his team in the mission. Akshay is positioned as a multitalented operative who must save the day.

Actor Adil Hussain introduces Akshay as, “Shaadi shuda (married), sharp memory, national-level chess player…gaana seekhata hai (teaches music), Hindi, English, German, French bol aur likh leta hai (Can speak and write in Hindi, English, German, and French.”

A plane has been hijacked and grounded in Amritsar. With the remaining fuel, they can only go to three destinations: Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Muscat. The trailer shows a high-stakes operation with twists and turns, evident from Akshay’s dialogue, “Bas itna yaad rakhna (Just remember), it’s not over till it’s over.”

Bell Bottom, directed by Ranjit Tewari, was scheduled to release in April but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta, Denzil Smith, Aniruddh Dave, Adil Hussain, and Thalaivasal Vijay.

Akshay Kumar had announced that the film will release in 2D and 3D. Before the trailer launch in a Delhi multiplex, he shared a video with Vaani on their way to the launch.

"Team BellBottom enroute trailer launch @_vaanikapoor_ @larabhupathi @jackkybhagnani @deepshikhadeshmukh P.S. missed you @iamhumaq," he wrote.