ADVERTISEMENT

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Hold Hands As They Enjoy a Beautiful Sunset Together

Vicky Kaushal took to social media to share the lovely picture with his wife Katrina Kaif.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Hold Hands As They Enjoy a Beautiful Sunset Together
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Vicky Kaushal, who was last seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, alongside Sara Ali Khan, recently took to social media to share a lovely picture with his wife, Katrina Kaif.

In the photograph, the couple can be seen enjoying a beautiful sunset by the sea as they look lost in love while holding each other's hands.

ADVERTISEMENT

Posting the same on Instagram, Vicky simply captioned the picture with a home and red heart emoji. He also linked the song 'Phir Aur Kya Chahiye' from his film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke in the post.

Here, have a look:

ADVERTISEMENT

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony during the COVID-19 lockdown in December 2021 in Rajasthan. The couple often shares each other's pictures on their social media handles.

Also Read

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Success Bash: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan Attend

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Success Bash: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan Attend

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Katrina Kaif   Vicky Kaushal 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×