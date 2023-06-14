Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Hold Hands As They Enjoy a Beautiful Sunset Together

Vicky Kaushal, who was last seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, alongside Sara Ali Khan, recently took to social media to share a lovely picture with his wife, Katrina Kaif.
In the photograph, the couple can be seen enjoying a beautiful sunset by the sea as they look lost in love while holding each other's hands.
Posting the same on Instagram, Vicky simply captioned the picture with a home and red heart emoji. He also linked the song 'Phir Aur Kya Chahiye' from his film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke in the post.
Here, have a look:
Vicky and Katrina tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony during the COVID-19 lockdown in December 2021 in Rajasthan. The couple often shares each other's pictures on their social media handles.
