Kareena Kapoor Says Akshay Warned Saif She Comes From a ‘Dangerous Family’

She added, “He was like don't kind of mess with her, was his vibe to him that he was trying to say that ‘you are barking up the wrong tree.’ Saif was like, 'No, no. I know that, I've figured her out'.”

Kareena also told Twinkle that she believes it was “some kind of karmic connection in a way” since she had said no to films with Saif Ali Khan earlier before they worked together for Tashan.