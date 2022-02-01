Kareena Kapoor Says Akshay Warned Saif She Comes From a ‘Dangerous Family’
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan fell in love on the sets of 'Tashan'.
Kareena Kapoor revealed that Akshay Kumar had asked Saif Ali Khan not to pursue Kareena because she came from a “dangerous family.” Saif and Kareena fell in love while shooting for Tashan which also stars Akshay.
In conversation with actor-turned-writer Twinkle Khanna for her ‘The Icons’ series on Tweak India, Kareena said, “Saif and Akshay were talking and Akshay kind of got the vibe that Saif and I were like connecting. Akshay took Saif in the corner and he was like, ‘Listen, tread carefully because they are dangerous girls, this is a dangerous family and I know them, so dekh ke reh (be careful).”
She added, “He was like don't kind of mess with her, was his vibe to him that he was trying to say that ‘you are barking up the wrong tree.’ Saif was like, 'No, no. I know that, I've figured her out'.”
Kareena also told Twinkle that she believes it was “some kind of karmic connection in a way” since she had said no to films with Saif Ali Khan earlier before they worked together for Tashan.
Talking about Saif, Kareena also said, “I think a lot of people don’t know Saif in a way. He’s funny, he’s humorous. He has got his head on his shoulder. Again, because he comes from a privileged background or probably that he comes from a royal family, people have this thing that he has this attitude. In fact he’s the most basic guy anyone could find.”
Kareena Kapoor had earlier told Humans of Bombay that she met Said when she was at a low point in her life. She had said, “He was so charming; I fell for him hook, line and sinker. I remember while shooting in Ladakh and Jaisalmer, we’d go on long bike rides for some alone time. We’d enjoy the beauty, have great conversations & just bond!”
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.