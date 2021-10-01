Twinkle Khanna Recalls Being Asked to do a 'Mandakini' Sequence by Director

Twinkle Khanna recalled an unpleasant experience with a director, following which he never cast her again. In a conversation with veteran actor Waheeda Rehman, shared on the Tweak India YouTube channel, Twinkle said that the director asked if she could do a 'Mandakini' rain song sequence, implying that she should wear see-through clothes.

Twinkle was responding to Rehman's story about being mistreated by director Raj Khosla.