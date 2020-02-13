Saif Ali Khan Reveals Rani Mukerji’s Dating Tip on Kareena’s Show

On the show Kareena asks Saif if he thinks there are any roles that are defined in their marriage since both of them are working. During this, Saif recalls a dating advice he received from Rani Mukerji when he started dating Kareena. “Just imagine that you are in a relationship with a man,” is what Rani told Saif and he goes on to explain that she meant, “Don’t get into the gender of it, treat it like two people who are equal, like you’ve got two heroes in the house, two people who are working and then you will have no problems”. Kareena reacts to Rani’s tip by saying that it’s a very cool thing to say.

Also on the show, Kareena asks Saif for his reaction to people who idolise the kind of marriage that they share, to which Saif responds by saying that idolising is a dangerous thing to do generally and that you should respect someone for what they are known for but idolising someone should be avoided.

Kareena and Saif share a lot more on the show about their lives and you can watch the entire episode here: