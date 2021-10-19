Aamir Khan Has Gone Through a Lot: Laal Singh Chaddha Co-star Kareena Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan have earlier worked together in '3 Idiots' and 'Talaash'.
Kareena Kapoor opened up about her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha and said that the team and her co-star Aamir Khan have been through a lot during the shoot. Aamir is also producing the film under his banner Aamir Khan Productions. Laal Singh Chaddha is an adaptation of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump.
Talking about working with Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan told PTI, “I'm extremely excited as Aamir and I are coming together after 3 Idiots and Talaash. It's very special and we have worked very hard. Especially Aamir, he has gone through a lot. It's a brilliant script and I'm hoping it will come on the screen the same way and everyone is going to like it.”
The team started shooting for the film in 2019 and it lasted for almost two years. "We finished my portions during the Covid wave in Delhi. That was the first time I went on a set amid the pandemic and we followed all the protocols. It gave me the confidence that I can actually do really well when shooting films with fewer people," Kareena said.
Kareena, who was pregnant with her son Jeh during the film’s shoot, had revealed that she shot for a romantic song at the time. She’d joked that Jeh is 'practically' in the film.
Before the shoot for Laal Singh Chaddha ended, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao had announced their separation. In the statement they released in July, they revealed that they want to start a new chapter as “co-parents and family for each other.” Aamir and Kiran have a son Azad.
Laal Singh Chaddha was earlier scheduled to release in Dember but has been postponed to February 2022.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.