Aamir Khan Has Gone Through a Lot: Laal Singh Chaddha Co-star Kareena Kapoor

The team started shooting for the film in 2019 and it lasted for almost two years. "We finished my portions during the Covid wave in Delhi. That was the first time I went on a set amid the pandemic and we followed all the protocols. It gave me the confidence that I can actually do really well when shooting films with fewer people," Kareena said.

Kareena, who was pregnant with her son Jeh during the film’s shoot, had revealed that she shot for a romantic song at the time. She’d joked that Jeh is 'practically' in the film.

Before the shoot for Laal Singh Chaddha ended, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao had announced their separation. In the statement they released in July, they revealed that they want to start a new chapter as “co-parents and family for each other.” Aamir and Kiran have a son Azad.

Laal Singh Chaddha was earlier scheduled to release in Dember but has been postponed to February 2022.