'Asked Braver Questions in 2004 Than I Do Now': Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan
Karan Johar speaks about the comfort he shares with his guests that helps them open up in the show.
Karan Johar, who has been hosting his hit talk show Koffee With Karan since 2004, has returned with another season. From Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh to Sonam Kapoor-Arjun Kapoor, this year's lineup is also very interesting. Karan spoke to The Quint about his 18-year-old run and how it continues to go strong despite the trolling the show has received.
Karan also opened up about the nature of his show and how he receives criticism for only focusing on people's personal lives. But he was also quick to dismiss the criticism, stating, “Everybody wants to know about other people’s sex lives.”
Talking about his show, he said that even if a celebrity denies a rumour, it's fun to watch.
"I can ask them questions that nobody else will. And even if they are denying a rumour, it will still be fun. I always say I am not really interested in knowing the whole truth. Sometimes, you need to keep a part of your personal lives to yourself and whoever you want to share it with".Karan Johar, Filmmaker
Karan further spoke about about how the guests sometimes forget they are in front of the camera as he shares an organic equation with the celebrities beyond the talk show.
Video Editor: Arnab Chakravorty
Topics: Karan Johar Koffee With Karan 7
