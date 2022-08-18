Koffee With Karan Recap: Vicky Reveals What He Said to the Pandit at His Wedding

Sidharth Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal set the Koffee couch on fire in the seventh episode of Koffee With Karan. From talking about Vicky’s marriage with Katrina Kaif to Karan Johar roasting Sidharth’s debut film Student of the Year, here are some of the best moments from the episode:

1. When Vicky Gave One of the Best Answers About Marriage

It’s no secret that Karan Johar asks everyone about romance and weddings and more. And more often than not, people give a generic answer but Vicky Kaushal’s answer about Katrina being his ‘mirror’ was still adorable and genuine.