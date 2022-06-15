Karan Johar Reacts to Reports Calling His Birthday Bash a ‘COVID Hotspot'

Karan Johar celebrated his 50th birthday with a star-studded bash on 25 May at the Yash Raj Film Studio in Mumbai. The party was attended by several Bollywood celebrities. After the party, several reports claimed that the many attendees got infected by the COVID virus.

The filmmaker addressed the reports dubbing his party a ‘COVID hotspot’, in a recent interview, and said that he feels ‘marginally victimised,’ adding that he has ‘no connection with the beginning and origin of this pandemic’.