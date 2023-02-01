ADVERTISEMENT

Jawan Director Atlee & Wife Priya Welcome Baby Boy

Atlee and his wife shared the news on Instagram.

Jawan director Atlee and his wife Priya Mohan have welcomed a baby boy. The couple took to social media to announce the happy news on 31 January.

The celebrated director and his wife wrote in the caption of the post, "They were right. There’s no feeling in the world like this And just like tat our baby boy is here! A new exciting adventure of parenthood starts today! Grateful. Happy. Blessed"

Have a look at the post here:

The couple announced the pregnancy in December 2022.

On the work front, Atlee is directing Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in the highly-anticipated film, Jawan. According to reports, Shah Rukh will essay a double role while Nayanthara is all set to play a spy.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is riding high on the success of his recently released film Pathaan which has said to have crossed 600 crores globally.

