'It's Unreal': Kartik Aaryan Celebrates Holi With a Massive Crowd in Dallas, USA

Actor Kartik Aaryan recently graced a Holi festival in Dallas, USA. As per reports, the outdoor event saw the biggest turnout for an Indian actor in America. Taking to social media, Kartik shared a video from his visit where he can be seen standing on a car rooftop, surrounded by a massive crowd of fans.

In the video, the actor can be seen grooving to the title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and also performing its hook step.