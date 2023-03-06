'It's Unreal': Kartik Aaryan Celebrates Holi With a Massive Crowd in Dallas, USA
Kartik Aaryan also shared a video from his visit on social media.
Actor Kartik Aaryan recently graced a Holi festival in Dallas, USA. As per reports, the outdoor event saw the biggest turnout for an Indian actor in America. Taking to social media, Kartik shared a video from his visit where he can be seen standing on a car rooftop, surrounded by a massive crowd of fans.
In the video, the actor can be seen grooving to the title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and also performing its hook step.
Sharing the video on Instagram, Kartik wrote, "Pardes mein apne Desh wali feeling. My First time in US Just Unreal Unbelievable. THANK YOU DALLAS for so much love. This Holi will always remain close to my heart!!"
Take a look at the video here:
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik was last seen in Shehzada, co-starring Kriti Sanon. The film was released in theatres on 17 February.
Earlier this week, the actor also announced Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Kartik is all set to reprise his role as 'Rooh Baba' in the horror-comedy after the success of its sequel.
The film will hit the silver screens on Diwali 2024.
