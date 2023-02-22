ADVERTISEMENT

'All Nonsense': Prince Harry-Meghan Markle Shut Down Rumours of Suing South Park

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were mercilessly mocked in a recent episode of South Park.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not suing the popular comedy show South Park. A spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shut down reports that claimed the couple was planning to sue the animated series after its recent episode mercilessly mocked them.

Slamming all the media reports, the representative told E! News, "It’s all frankly nonsense. Totally baseless, boring reports."

Earlier, royal commentator Neil Sean wrote to Fox News, suggesting that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may get litigious over the South Park parody.

"Their legal team are casting an eye over the episode to see what is wrong, and what could be turned into something more sinister," Sean told the publication.

Following the statement of the royal couple's spokesperson, these claims were proven to be false.

The South Park episode that sparked the controversy was titled 'Worldwide Privacy Tour,' from the show's 26th season.

South Park, created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, has been Comedy Central's mainstay ever since its 1997 premiere on the network. Kanye West, Tom Cruise, and Barbra Streisand are just a few of the celebrities who have been satirised by the animated series over the years, in addition to the royal couple.

Topics:  Prince Harry   South Park   meghan markle 

