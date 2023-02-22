'All Nonsense': Prince Harry-Meghan Markle Shut Down Rumours of Suing South Park

Slamming all the media reports, the representative told E! News, "It’s all frankly nonsense. Totally baseless, boring reports."

Earlier, royal commentator Neil Sean wrote to Fox News, suggesting that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may get litigious over the South Park parody.

"Their legal team are casting an eye over the episode to see what is wrong, and what could be turned into something more sinister," Sean told the publication.

Following the statement of the royal couple's spokesperson, these claims were proven to be false.