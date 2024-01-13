ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Ira & Nupur's Mumbai Reception Will Have Over 2500 Guests, 9 Cuisines: Report

Shah Rukh Khan, Ambanis, Kapoors are expected to attend the reception.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

After hosting a grand wedding in Udaipur, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira and her husband Nupur Shikhare will host a reception in Mumbai on Saturday, 13 January. As per a report by India Today, over 2500 guests will attend the function that will take place at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).

From Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan, Ambanis, Kapoors, Bhatts, Deols, the who's who from the Hindi film industry, prominent business personalities and politicians are expected to attend the reception. The report also stated that nine different cuisines will be served.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

The publication quoted a source as saying, "Aamir Khan has extended a warm invitation to everyone in the industry. From Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan, Ambanis, Kapoors, Bhatts, Deols, everyone is expected to attend the grand wedding reception in Mumbai. For the wedding reception, Ambanis have given their venue at NMACC to accommodate the guests."

The source added, "The Khans have kept a plethora of menus for guests. A total of 9 different state cuisines are a part of the reception menu. The Gujarati menu apparently dominates the palate, with Lucknowi and Maharashtrian food also on the list."

Ira and Nupur exchanged rings and vows in the presence of family and close friends in Udaipur on 10 January. Photos from the "vows ceremony" were shared by the official wedding photographers Ethereal Studio on Instagram on Thursday, 11 January.

Also Read

New Pics From Ira Khan & Nupur Shikhare’s Vows Ceremony In Udaipur

alsoRead-img

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Aamir Khan    Ira Khan wedding 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×
Join Us On: