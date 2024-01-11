Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Ira Khan & Nupur Shikhare Have a Christian-Themed Wedding In Udaipur; Videos Out

Ira and Nupur's wedding ceremony was attended by family and close friends.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare tied the knot in Udaipur on Wednesday, 10 January, and their first photos and videos are out. It was a Christian-themed wedding, and the newlyweds looked beautiful as they walked down the aisle.

Also Read

Pics: Ira & Nupur's Mehendi Was All About Having Fun With Friends & Family

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Ira opted for a white gown with sheer detailing and finished her look with a tiara. Nupur, on the other hand, chose a beige suit. As they walked down the aisle, friends and family showered flower petals. Ira's father Aamir Khan got emotional and was seen wiping tears.

Take a look at some of the photos:

Ira and Nupur's wedding ceremony was attended by family and close friends.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare had a Christian wedding in Udaipur.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Ira and Nupur's wedding ceremony was attended by family and close friends.

The newlyweds walk down the aisle.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Aamir Khan   Ira Khan wedding 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×