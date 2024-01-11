Join Us On:
New Pics From Ira Khan & Nupur Shikhare's Udaipur Wedding Will Melt Your Heart

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's dreamy Udaipur wedding was no less than a fairytale.

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, tied the knot with her longtime partner Nupur Shikhare in a dreamy Christian wedding in Udaipur on 10 January. The couple sealed the deal with a kiss as they exchanged wedding vows in the presence of their friends and family.

Several pictures from Ira and Nupur's wedding surfaced on social media that will melt your heart.

Aamir Khan    Ira Khan   Nupur Shikhare 

