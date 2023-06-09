Inside Sonam Kapoor's Birthday Celebrations With Son Vayu in London; See Pic

Sonam Kapoor celebrates her 38th birthday today. On the special occasion, Anand Ahuja took to social media to share a glimpse of his wife's first birthday celebration with their son Vayu.
The adorable picture featured little Vayu in Sonam's arms, sitting in a room decorated with several golden and silver balloons.
Sharing the picture on Instagram, Anand wrote, "Mornings like this! @sonamkapoor.. Yes, the balloons are here for today, but the attitude, gratitude and complete commitment to living fully is a daily practice in our home you have made. If we live every day like it’s your birthday, we will have lived completely. Happy Birthday my Jaan, ‘Um Vayu’. #VayusParents #EverydayPhenomenal."
Here, have a look:
Sonam's mother-in-law, Priya Ahuja, also sent her heartwarming wishes with a special post. Sharing some unseen pictures of the Aisha actor, Priya wrote, "Happy Birthday to our dearest Sonam who adds so much laughter & fun to our lives and brightens our days with her caring ways. We love you so much beta & wish you immense joy, love & happiness. Our joy knows no bounds with the most precious gift that you have given us- our Cutest & the most Adorable Vayu. God Bless you Abundantly beta. We wish you a day filled with lots of Happiness and a life full of Blessings. Tons of Love and good wishes beta."
Sonam and Anand got married in May 2018 in Mumbai. Anand is an entrepreneur who runs the fashion label Bhane and the sneaker boutique VegNonVeg. The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Vayu, in August 2022.
