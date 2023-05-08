ADVERTISEMENT

Watch: Sonam Greets Audience With 'Namaste' at King Charles' Coronation Concert

Sonam Kapoor was introduced as one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema.

Sonam Kapoor's mother, Sunita Kapoor, took to her Instagram account to share a video of Sonam at King Charles III's coronation concert. The Neerja actor was seen introducing performers and talking about the diversity of the Commonwealth.

Sonam later introduced the virtual choir performances by the Commonwealth which included choirs, solo artists and duos from the 56 Commonwealth countries. She also introduced Steve Winwood, who performed his iconic song 'Higher Love' accompanied by a 70-piece orchestra.

Sharing this video, Sunita wrote, “So proud ! Such an honour.”

In her speech, Sonam said, “Our Commonwealth is a union. Together we are one-third of the world’s people, one third of the world’s ocean, one quarter of the world’s land. Each of our countries is unique. Each of our people is special. But we choose to stand this one. Learning from our history, blessed by our diversity, driven by our values and determined to build a more peaceful, sustainable and prosperous future for everyone, where every voice is heard. Without further ado, here’s welcoming the incredible voices from across the Commonwealth."

For the event, Sonam Kapoor wore a floor-length gown. The outfit was made by Kolkata-based Anamika Khanna and UK-based designer Emilia Wickstead.

Tom Cruise and Pussycat Dolls’ Nicole Scherzinger also joined the coronation ceremony.

